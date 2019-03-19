Lexington may change 'Thriller' parade following Michael Jackson documentary

Lexington may make changes to its 'Thriller' parade following a documentary about Michael Jackson.

The city said it is considering changes following the release of "Finding Neverland." The documentary had several people accuse the pop star of sexually abusing boys.

Jackson died in 2009.

A spokesperson for Mayor Linda Gorton's office said staffers are working with the parks and recreation department to come up with recommendations.

Hundreds dress up in Halloween costumes during the October event in downtown Lexington. Michael Jackson impersonators attend the event, and a group normally re-enacts scenes from Jackson's "Thriller" music video.