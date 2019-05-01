Lexington mayor announcing location of Fourth of July fireworks

Mayor Linda Gorton is meeting with reports Wednesday morning to discuss Lexington's Fourth of July fireworks show.

Last year the city fired off fireworks from the top of the Lexington Financial Center downtown.

It drew lots of complaints from people across the city. They said the fireworks were smaller than in years past.

In 2017, the city shot off fireworks from the arboretum.

The mayor is making the announcement of this year's location at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She's meeting reporters on the property of RJ Corman, at the corner of West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.