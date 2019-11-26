Lexington mayor pickpocketed, suspect arrested

A Chilean man is in jail, accused of stealing from Mayor Linda Gorton last year.

Lopez-Poblete faces credit card fraud and pickpocketing charges.

Andrea Lopez,Poblete and Luis Cofre Guerrero both face charges for stealing Gorton's wallet.

It happened before she became mayor.

Lopez-Poblete was arrested and will be in court this week. Guerrero is still wanted.

The two racked up $4,500 on fraudulent charges at Target and Best Buy using the mayor's wallet.

"I didn't know it wasn't in there because my purse was closed," Gorton said of the incident. "They were very crafty. They opened it, took the billfold out and closed it so I didn't realize."

Detectives tracked the two down to Missouri, where they checked in to a hotel using their passports.

The two are accused of similar crimes in New York, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

