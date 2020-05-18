Lexington mayor unveils economic recovery plan

As businesses are set to reopen, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has sent a plan to Governor Andy Beshear on the city's economic recovery plan.

That plan looks at how Lexington could rebound after the pandemic.

The plan is 50 pages in total, and works toward reopening Lexington.

Mayor Gorton and Luther Deaton, the CEO of Central Bank announced the plan has been sent to Governor Beshear.

It was created by a dozen committees and sub-committees that focus in different fields, including distilleries, non-profits, the arts and even high school athletics.

Jobs also remain a big topic in this, but according to the mayor, so does patience.

"We do not know the future of the virus and it could come roaring back," Mayor Gorton said. "Everybody is looking at this plan as a way to be flexible and going into this future that we really don't know exactly how it looks and so we are going to test the waters and be safe while we do it."

From here that plan does go to the governor. It will await his approval before this plan is set into action.

The mayor says chairmen of many of the committees are area business owners who are ready to get back to normal.