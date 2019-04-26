Lexington middle schoolers dance the night away, raising money for UK DanceBlue

They danced the night away all for a good cause.

For the sixth year in a row, Edythe J Hayes Middle School students held their annual "mini-marathon" for UK DanceBlue.

Students worked all year to fundraise for the event hoping to raise $13,000 to help Kentucky kids battling cancer.

"As a teacher, that's what you want to see. We want to see kids doing their best. One of our mottos is to make sure our kids are leading respectfully and I think we are living up to that promise," said teacher April Deener.

For five hours on Friday, they didn't stop moving. For one student, in particular, the event meant a whole lot.

"It really touches my heart," said eighth-grader Harleigh Spartman.

Spartman was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma around the end of 6th grade. She knows first-hand what the money can do.

"I was in the DanceBlue clinic almost every day of the year. I never really got a break," she said. "I saw how it helped us. It raised money for things the kids can do as they're waiting to get their treatment ready. It made you feel less nervous about what was happening. It made you feel better when you were sick."

The students were able to go way past their fundraising goal. We are told they raised $16,779.52 for DanceBlue.