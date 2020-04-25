Lexington missionary starts national campaign to thank healthcare workers

We all know healthcare workers make sacrifices daily to try and keep us safe. While any amount of thanks may not be able to do justice, one Kentuckian is going above and beyond to show his gratitude.

Thank you to our heroes. A message you'll now see driving down the highway.

Father Jim Sichko, a papal missionary for Pope Francis, is making sure our healthcare workers know we appreciate them. He's getting the phrase up on billboards across the country.

"Here in Lexington, then the second and third ones are going to be in Texas and Louisiana, then New York City, then also California," says Father Sichko.

Starting tomorrow this message will be on advertisements also, showing healthcare workers team Kentucky is there for them. Father Sichko says he made call after call, asking someone to give a discount on an ad or to buy a billboard.

"Every time is a time to be gracious. Every time is a time to be thankful you know, but especially during these times when we are isolated," Father Sichko says.

Showing even during a time we have to stay physically apart, we can still support each other.

"We can pick up the phone, we can Facetime, we can Zoom, we can also write notes," Father Sichko says.

Or... we can post on a billboard.

Father Sichko says the first billboard just went up Friday in Lexington. He says he's already had many people say it made their day.