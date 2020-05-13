Lexington mom warns parents about symptoms of pediatric inflammatory syndrome, similar to her son's Kawasaki disease symptoms

From New York to Connecticut and now in Kentucky, doctors nationwide are treating kids for pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Governor Andy Beshear reported two children in Kentucky are battling the illness.

It’s a rare condition that health experts think may be linked to COVID-19, but they still can’t be sure because not all kids who have the syndrome are testing positive for the virus.

What they do know is symptoms of this condition seem to be a mix of toxic shock syndrome and another rare condition, Kawasaki disease.

Brandi Romines has seen these symptoms first hand when her then 12-year-old son Tidus was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease last year.

"He started out with a rash and a sore throat, then he got extremely severe stomach pain, like doubled over, couldn't eat, nausea, vomiting," Romines said. "Then, as the days went on, the fever came."

While his illness was not related to COVID-19, Romines said she still feels for the parents now dealing with a similar nightmare.

"To see your kid just lay there in the bed and suffer, they just get so skinny, and it's just a terrifying situation," Romines said. "So, to see it and to know there's a spike in cases of a phenomenon that is very similar to what we experienced is terrifying."

But, she's hoping for a silver lining to come out of this, awareness for both of the rare conditions and the renewed encouragement for everyone to follow the CDC guidelines.

"We can't prevent our children from getting Kawasaki disease, but you can take precautions to keep your children from getting COVID," Romines said. "Wash your hands, don't take them in public, and wear your mask when you're out."

Doctors say if you notice any symptoms in your child like prolonged high fever, abdominal pain, nausea, or a change in skin color, seek medical help immediately.