Just a week after a gunman opened fire inside two mosques in New Zealand, local mosque leaders say they could’ve locked their doors. Instead, they did the opposite.

"We want to respond to violence with humanity, and humanity encompasses all of those ideas of kindness and gentleness and lovingness, hospitality, all of that," says Osama Adbl-Haleem, Vice President at Masjid Bilal.

Muslims meet here every Friday for “Jummah” - their congregational prayer. This time they invited neighbors, local leaders, folks of all faiths to join them.

"It's so important right now when there's so much evil in the world that we can join together to shine some light, and we join with our brothers and sisters of all faiths, to be in solidarity and allow that light to shine,” says Rev. Trish Standifur, Associate Minister at Crestwood Christian Church. “We have far more in common than we do that divides us."

Leaders here said after the murders of their brothers and sisters in New Zealand, it's important not to let hate be the final word. They won't let the attacker make them afraid, and won't let him stop the expression of their faith.

"If the response is another show of violence, or another show of repelling people and demonstrating that we can keep you out if we want to, we run the risk of losing who we are," says Abdl-Haleem.

So they prayed with open doors, open arms, and open hearts, they say, for others.