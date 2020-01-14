Lexington mother calls for ceasefire in gun violence

Lexington set a new record in 2019 for the number of homicides in the city. Twenty-nine people were killed last year, topping the city's previous record of 28 in 2017.

A Lexington mother says she knows the pain those families are going through.

Anita Franklin's son was killed in 2014. Monday would have been Antonio's 27th birthday. He was an innocent bystander, shot in Duncan Park.

For his birthday, Franklin knew of one way to honor him.

"I thought about it for a while and I said 'I got it.' I want a ceasefire. A ceasefire for today. Today I don’t have to receive a phone call that somebody lost their life, there was a shooting. That’s the best present that I could receive," said Franklin.

She put a request on Facebook, asking for a ceasefire in Lexington. One day, when no other mother would have to go through what she has.

In the years since Antonio's death, she's become an avocate for gun violence victims, and has organized peace rallies. She says keeping juveniles from getting guns would be one step to help save lives.

"Quit saying 'rest in peace,' and live in peace," said Franklin.

She's doing what she can. But she's going to need some help.

