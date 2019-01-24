'It breaks my heart': Lexington mother calls for the end of teen gun violence

Pictures are almost all that Alisa Reed’s family has left of her.

Last week the 17-year-old was killed by gunfire. Reed’s was one of two homicides to hit the Lexington Police Department in January. She was shot inside an apartment on Palumbo Drive, and died days later.

Much like Reed’s family, Anita Franklin holds pictures of her son Antonio dear to her. They’re all she has left of him. He was caught in the crossfire of a gun and killed almost five years ago.

"It breaks my heart that people have to keep reliving this loss of a vibrant life,” Franklin said.

Now, Franklin is calling on Lexington to step up, get involved and lift up the lives of young people. She says she’s tired of guns ending up in the hands of kids.

"Hurt children become hurt adults, and then they come to a point where they hurt other people,” Franklin said.

Franklin says it’s the community that should shoulder the responsibility of ending gun violence among youth.

“If we don't do something then we're a part of something. We're a part of it. If we witness a crime and we don't feel obligated to report it, then we are a part of that crime,” Franklin said.

She’s dreaming of a day when the police department won’t have to track down a person who pulled a trigger.

“One day. One day here in Lexington we won't talk about teen violence,” said Franklin.

Franklin has been hosting “peace walks” at Lexington’s Duncan Park where her son was shot and killed in 2014. The first walk of 2019 is planned for April.

