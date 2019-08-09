Lexington mother saddened by theft from children with autism

A Lexington mother is hoping a thief will do the right thing after they stole two adult-sized tricycles from her children with autism.

The theft took place outside a home on North Bay Drive in Lexington.

Deborah Karbo says the tricycles were donated for her two adopted children and given on Christmas.

“I just wanted them to ride a bike,” Karbo told WKYT’s Nick Oliver. “They wanted to ride a bike, they loved their bikes and they were out here just about every day riding them.”

She says her children both struggled with riding a two-wheeled bike and new the tricycles would be the perfect option.

She says her children left them out in late-July while they went inside for a break. She says when they came back out they were gone.

Karbo has since filed a police report but knows it is a complicated process to track down the tricycles and unfortunately the single mother does not have the finances ready to replace them.

“It’s just the three of us and it’s a very tight budget so it would be hard for me to set aside even a little bit of money to be able to afford those.”

She’s now hoping the thief will have a change of heart and bring back the beloved items she calls memory makers.

“I don't need to know who you are. I would just appreciate it so much and if you just brought them back to the house. We know where you got them from -- don't sell them just bring them back to my kids.”

The tricycles can be identified as both Schwinn branded with one being blue and the other red. Any tips can be given to Lexington Police.