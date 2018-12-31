Doughnut lovers avoid tragedy as Krispy Kreme vehicle catches fire

It could have been a bigger tragedy, as this Krispy Kreme doughnut truck was not carrying any delicious treats after going up in flames Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred near Man o' War Boulevard and Pink Pigeon Parkway causing lane closures.

The driver was traveling on the interstate after making a delivery in Morehead. He noticed some smoke in the cab of the truck and pulled off. Another driver flagged him down and told him his truck was on fire. No one was hurt.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after it was reported. It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

The truck is expected to be a total loss.

Lexington police were able to make light of the situation after everything was resolved, as they took to social media to show their displeasure over the loss of the truck.