Lexington murder case sent to grand jury

The case against the man charged with the last murder of 2019 will go to a grand jury.

Anthony "Tony" Asay, 18, was arrested in Nicholasville on New Year's Day.

He is accused of killing Donald Foster, 57, at an apartment on August Court on Dec. 29.

The arrest warrant says a different witness, who was at the scene of the crime, told police Asay used a heavy metal pole to hit and kill Foster during an argument.

That witness also said Asay and Dillion Stewart, 19, put the body in a truck and drove it to a remote location.

Stewart told investigators Asay and Foster went to a back bedroom and shut the door. Soon after, he says he could hear Asay assaulting the man.

Police found out Asay lived at the apartment where the crime happened, and that he had been evicted on December 30.

He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence and is being held in Fayette County.

Stewart is charged with tampering with physical evidence and is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.