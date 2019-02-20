Lexington murder suspect captured in Detroit

A man accused of murdering a woman at a Lexington strip club has been arrested in Detroit, Michigan.

Lexington police say that James Ragland was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals and local authorities in Detroit.

Investigators say Ragland shot and killed 27-year-old Iesha Edwards outside The Fox Club on Winchester Road Jan. 26.

On January 31, U.S. Marshals arrested Ragland's suspected accomplice Gaige Phillips who is accused of facilitation to murder. He was also captured in Detroit.

Police said the deadly shooting at the nightclub was the result of an altercation inside the club that eventually moved outside.

Ragland is currently in the Wayne County (Michigan) Jail.