Lexington man writes books with Obama, Biden as action heroes

A Lexington author has written books about former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden as a crime-fighting duo.

New York Times bestseller Andrew Shaffer's books follow their journeys as action heroes after their political careers. Beth has written many books inspired by Presidents, but not many are inspired by memes about the commander-in-chief.

"It was all these pictures of Obama and Biden together having fun," Shaffer said. "People were captioning them as if they were a couple of school kids."

The images inspired Shaffer to imagine a new relationship between the two.

"If I nailed that relationship to the idea that I had sort of to do a mystery series it becomes almost a Sherlock and Watson story," Shaffer said.

This led to his new book, "Hope Never Dies," which was published in 2018. Shaffer said he spent a lot of time working on the story to make it a mystery thriller.

The book became a best-seller, and the follow-up is out now. Both feature Obama and Biden solving murders and conspiracies.

Shaffer wants people to look past party affiliation with the books, as he hopes the humor inside will appeal to people across the political spectrum.

"It’s very politically charged, and anything you do with politicians, someone is going to read something into it, but I’ve had a lot of people that are picked up the books and said there’s not really that much politics in it.," Shaffer said.

The author said conservatives have told him they didn't like the characters, but they stayed for the story.

Shaffer met Joe Biden in 2018, and the former Vice President told him he was aware of the book. While Biden said he did a great job, he later admitted to Shaffer he didn't read the book.

Shaffer is originally from Iowa, but he moved to Kentucky about eight years ago. His wife is from the Lexington area.

You can listen to more of our conversation with Shaffer on the WKYT Conversations podcast when it episode becomes available Wednesday. You can subscribe to WKYT Podcasts with on Apple and Google Podcasts.