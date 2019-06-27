Lexington neighborhood discusses safety in wake of recent violence

People living in Lexington's fourth district are seeing too much of police lights and crime tape in recent weeks.

"We've had a very high uptick in gun violence in this neighborhood," said neighborhood resource officer Kelven Eden.

A district-wide meeting Thursday night brought together city council members, resource officers, and other city leaders—each sharing their ideas on how to make the area safer.

"I don't live here, so I don't know what's going on. I work my hours and I go home to my neighborhood. The only way that I can successfully police this neighborhood is to engage the community," Eden said.

Among the information shared Thursday was a list of numbers for people to call if they come across even the smallest issue.

"Let's just be real. If somebody is wanting to go into a neighborhood that's up to no good, they look around, they say, 'Oh, broken-down cars, grass not cut. Obviously, the people in this community don't care, so I'll set up shop and do my criminal activity,'" Eden said. "We're here to tell them if they call us even if it is tall grass or a vehicle on the street with a flat tire, it's not a burden to us. We want those calls."

City leaders said they are planning events aimed at preventing problems, by helping neighbors get to know neighbors.

"We're going to try to have some neighborhood picnics within each street, certain streets, to try and bring people together," said District 4 Councilwoman Susan Lamb. "Basically, restore our community neighborhoods so people feel safe."

That phone list is as follows:

911: Emergency

(859) 258-3600: Lexington Police Department non-emergency

(859) 280-8241 or (859) 280-8257: Councilmember Susan Lamb

211: Social services and emergency living services assistance

311: City services (garbage collection, potholes, street signs, etc.)

(859) 231-5500: Tates Creek Library

(859) 381-3620: Tates Creek High School

(859) 381-3582: Southern Middle School

(859) 381-3589: Southern Elementary School

(859) 381-3500: Lansdowne Elementary School

(859) 381-3403: Glendover Elementary School

411: Local telephone directory assistance

511: State traffic information resource directory

611: Telephone company service

711: Telecommunications relay service

811: Call before you dig to locate underground utilities