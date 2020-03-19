Lexington neighborhood shares some joy with 'porch party'

One Lexington neighborhood threw a porch party Thursday night.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, organized the event.

Everyone spent part of the night together outside, but on their porches at a safe distance away from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We haven't shaken hands, we haven't touched each other, and yet all across the block, you have kids on their porch," said Rabbi Litvin.

Instead, neighbors played music and enjoyed the company.

He said the night gave everyone a chance to be isolated but not alone.

"I think there's a real sense of community going on, and it's something Lexington so desperately needs," said Rabbi Litvin.

He added that finding joy through this crisis is one way we can all survive it.

You can keep up with Chabad of the Bluegrass' efforts to help people in the community on their Facebook page.