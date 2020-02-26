Lexington non-profit dedicated to sending care packages to U.S. military members

On this Ash Wednesday, many are looking ahead to Easter, including volunteers at Lexington non-profit Military Missions.

They'll be observing the holiday by sending out care packages to deployed soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.

Military Missions board member Mark Roland says the purpose of the boxes is pretty straightforward: "To give them a little taste of home and to make them feel appreciated."

The items inside the boxes are pretty basic.

"I was talking to a gentleman the other day who went 55 days and 8 hours - but who's counting - without a shower,” says Roland. “So, baby wipes are a valued commodity."

Regardless of what’s in the packages, however, he says the impact they have on our soldiers is profound.

"We have people come up to us and tell us how much it meant to them to receive these packages, so we know it makes a difference," says Roland.

Collecting items to fill the boxes is important, but the group's main focus right now is filling the outsides of these packages.

“From 2016 to 2018 we were sending about 8,000 care packages a year. We’re down to about 6,000 now because of a lack of addresses,” says Roland.

To submit a name, click here.

Because Military Missions doesn’t get a discount on postage, monetary donations are always welcome to help cover that cost.

