Lexington nurse returns from service in New York City hospitals

We know New York City was hit hard by this pandemic with nurses around the country going to help. One of these nurses is from right here in Lexington.

"I was in shock," nurse Emilee Evans describes her experience. "I honestly didn't think I would make it 21 days."

Before New York, Evans had never lost a patient. She says she must have lost over 21 people in 21 days.

"When on the whole bus ride to work you think what am I going to get into tonight, what am I going to see, how many patients am I going to have...you think about your safety every day as you're going to work," says Evans.

Evans describes it as crisis mode. Nurses working 12 to 13 hour days for 21 days straight, with 8 or 9 patients a night. Almost everyone entering the hospital COVID-19 positive.

"They would send me into mother-baby or labor and delivery and I'm like, I don't know about delivering a baby and they're like, no it's a COVID ICU now," says Evans.

But Evans says it wasn't all bad. She says many patients were downgraded from the ICU or taken off a ventilator.

"Almost in tears because it's so rare that that happens that you know that someone is actually on the road to recovery," says Evans.

And every patient that recovered gave her the hope to go into that next grueling shift.

Evans says the symptoms of the virus progress rapidly. She says she saw patients enter the hospital and by the end of that shift they would be intubated... maybe not even making it to her next shift.