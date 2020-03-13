Lexington nursing home asks for greeting cards

To combat the spread of COVID-19, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are tightening their visitation policies.

For seniors, that means big changes to their daily routines.

"They don't have the opportunity to have visitors, they can't go outside for art therapy or pet therapy either right now because of coronavirus," says Kara Ball, with Northpoint Healthcare Center in Lexington.

She says that while their residents have been understanding about these changes, adjusting hasn't been easy.

"Residents who are used to having visitors and entertainment come in throughout the day all the time say it can be lonely without those options," says Ball.

Some good options to stay connected without face to face contact include good old fashioned snail mail, a phone call, or social media.

Facilities like Northpoint are making it easy to stay in touch with a link on their website to send an E-Card.

"You can send pictures through that, messages, whatever you like, and then we'll print them out here and deliver those to the residents for you," says Ball.

It may not be ideal and it may not seem like much, but maintaining social contact while practicing social distancing is important for players on team Kentucky.

You can send an email on their website by clicking here.