Lexington nursing home looking to hire non-clinical staff

A record number of people are applying for unemployment throughout Kentucky and more continue to be furloughed as the virus runs its course.

But there are some businesses in Kentucky that are hiring right now.

Inside the walls of the state's nursing facilities live the most vulnerable population when it comes to COVID 19 and the frontline workers charged with keeping them safe.

Kara Ball, an assistant administrator with Northpoint Lexington Healthcare Center, tells us they need more workers inside these facilities.

"We're not allowed to have visitors," Ball said. "Of course, staff can come into the building but we have to screen you and that kind of thing, but we're really needing some new friendly faces to help us right now."

Ball says they're looking for people with medical designations like RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and CMAs, as well as those without clinical training, something they call a facility advocate.

"A facility advocate would be someone who is creative, someone who is patient, someone who enjoys visiting with elderly folks, someone who may be willing to help make beds or pass snacks," Ball said. "There are no clinical needs that you would need to perform whatsoever. It's really just hanging out with residents and helping them smile and helping them do basic tasks and activities throughout the day."

Ball says all of these roles are important to the care and well being of their residents mentally, physically and emotionally.

And if you're interested in applying, reach out to Northside Nursing Home. They'll conduct a non-in-person interview. If you're hired, you'll have to come in for a COVID-19 screening.