Oh, deer! Lexington officer rescues deer from swimming pool

A Lexington officer learned that a policeman’s responsibilities spread over a vast terrain on Monday, even including wildlife rescue.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted a video Wednesday morning showing one such situation an officer faced after being called to a home in rural Fayette County.

When he arrived, the officer found a deer that had been trapped in a swimming pool at the home.

The animal appeared to be completely still upon arrival, but when the officer gets closer, it’s apparent the animal was still conscious, though exhausted.

Enlisting some help from the homeowner, the two successfully pull the deer out of the frigid pool. The animal immediately sprang to its feet and headed into a wooded area as soon as it hit the ground.

A dramatic postscript on the video scores the rescue to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

