Lexington officer injured while making an arrest

A Lexington police officer was injured Wednesday morning during an incident off Winchester Road.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. off Executive Drive.

Police say three officers were trying to handcuff a man when the suspect began resisting arrest and fighting with the officers.

One officer suffered a leg injury.

Muddy guy in the middle is suspect. Police say 3 officers attempted to handcuff him, taser was used, fight broke out on some very muddy ground. One of the officers sustained an injury to his leg