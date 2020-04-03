Lexington officer receives minor injuries in crash

A Lexington police officer sustained minor injuries in a crash along Hume Road Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. According to investigators, the officer was en route to a robbery call when another car collided with the cruiser. Police say the cruiser had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The officer was treated at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been announced at this time.