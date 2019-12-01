Lexington officials preparing for winter weather

Road crews are prioritizing the bridges, overpasses and main roads ahead of the snow.

Lots of folks, like Stephen Starks, are making the trip home, hoping it's not a long one in the winter weather. He and his partner are travelling back to their home in Michigan. They started their road trip in Florida.

"Just north of Cincinnati, we've got a reservation," he said. "We're a little concerned about the approaching storm, so we've heard, it's been great driving so far, except the roads have been really jammed traffic."

To make the morning commute as smooth as possible, crews are ending their weekends early. Salt truck workers will proactively treat the roads with brine, which looks like squiggly white lines to a driver's eye.

"What we do is pre-apply this to the roads, it dries, it lasts three days, it costs pennies per gallon, it is a really effective pre-treatment, proactive action that we can take to keep snow and ice from bonding to the road," said Rob Allen, Director of Lexington Streets and Roads.

The city's fleet of more than 46 salt trucks follow a snow plan. For this snow, they'll treat hills, like the steep streets near Rupp Arena. Then, neighborhood streets are ranked by its traffic and facilities.

This Michigan resident is ready for what's to come.

"Go slow, that's about all you can do, and keep a distance from the car in front of you, and keep your eyes on everything that's going on," Starks said.