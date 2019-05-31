WKYT Investigates: Are Fayette County dog parks safe?

National headlines of maulings and severe injuries put dog parks in hte spotlight across the nation.

Fayette County is home to six dog parks. Four are five acres or more. The dog parks are run by the 'Friends of the Dog Park", a nonprofit organization lead by Merinda Tiffany. The group partners with Parks and Rec to secure the locations.

"We help to build and raise the money for all the fences and amenities to the six dog parks", said Tiffany.

Tiffany says the idea of dog parks are good, but she says the big problem is dealing with animals.

"You may have a friendly dog but you never know the circumstances that they might be in", said Tiffany. "Dog parks are only as good as the people who use them."

No one under the age of 13 can be at Fayette County dog parks without supervision.

Tiffany advises it's the owner's responsibility to take care of their pets.