Lexington officials stress importance of statewide tornado drill following Tennessee storms

On the heels of the devastation in Tennessee and the anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky, Lexington Emergency Management officials are stressing the importance of Wednesday’s statewide tornado drill.

Severe weather can strike at any time, and where you are when it hits affects your safety plan.

In schools, announcements are made. In parks and outside, sirens sound. But, in a case like Monday in Nashville when storms move through overnight, a lot of people are at home and in bed.

Officials say even the louder air raid sirens that sound when there is a tornado warning aren't designed for people who are inside their homes. The best form of notification, in that case, are an NOAA weather radio and your smartphone.

"I started using my smartphone for the weather as soon as smartphones came out,” Fayette County Emergency Operations Manager Tim Brandewie said. “One of the biggest advantages for me is the radar applications, they give you a sense of how far away, how severe does this look."

Whatever siren alerts you, having a plan in place for what to do next can save your life.

"My understanding last night was they had about 8 minutes notice,” Brandewie said. “That’s a lot of time when things are moving quickly like that, believe it or not, but it’s only a lot of time if you already have an idea of what you're going to do."

That's the purpose behind the statewide tornado drill. It happens at 10:07 Wednesday morning.

Tornado sirens will sound as if it were a real tornado warning. It’s only a test, but officials say it’s also the perfect opportunity for schools, businesses, and homes to know and practice their severe weather safety plan.