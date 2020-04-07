Lexington organization helping people deal with grief amid COVID-19 outbreak

Social distancing is having an impact on funerals.

Some are having smaller memorials than normal, but grief counselors at Bluegrass Care Navigators Are helping alleviate some of the pain through compassion bags.

Inside the compassion bags are a candle, a wreath and a flower seed. The candle comes with a reading and is used for a quite moment for remembrance. The wreath with a bow represents connectivity. And the flower seed represents a time to look forward and a form of resiliency.

Counselors say this sparks creativity but also helps support rituals.

"As restrictions are lifted certainly a memorial service can be planned where people could come together so this bag is not in lieu of a gathering it’s simply to support each family's individual need," Whitney Clay, coordinator integrative medicine Bluegrass Care Navigators.

If you’d like to donate items to the compassion bag, click here to find out.