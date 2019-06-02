Lexington organization helps families deal with grief after murder

For families of murder victims, the months and years that follow can be filled with grief, pain and loss. A Lexington group is trying to help them through the worst days of their lives. It's called S.W.A.G. Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence. They step in to provide help for families dealing with grief.

S.W.A.G. I Still Live Gala

On Sunday, S.W.A.G. hosted the first annual I Still Live Gala to help provide services to families.

Tonya Lindsey started S.W.A.G in 2013 in memory of her 16-year-old son, Ezavion Lindsey, who was shot and killed by his half-brother.

Lindsey’s organization offers emergency services for families like a safe place to stay and condolence baskets.

They're also sharing their stories and hoping to end gun violence.

"in my belief, in order for it to be successful, we have to get everybody on board,” Lindsey explains. “That's communities, that's families, that's local and state government. We have to get everybody on board. So I’m hoping that by numbers and stories and networking that we can overcome and break the cycle so that we can start to heal and keep the gun violence rate down."

Deedra Ford, whose husband was killed, says she hopes nobody else has to experience this pain.

"When you take a life, you're taking more than just your life or that person's life. You take the lives of that family. You take your family. It's just a number of people," Ford says.

Lindsey says she hopes to make the gala an annual event.