Lexington organization wins award from Obama Foundation

The executive director for BMW, or Black Males Working, Academy is traveling back to Lexington with a happy heart and a handful of ideas.

Rosalyn Akins just accepted an award from the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper initiative.

My Brother's Keepers (MBK) honored 22 people like Akins, who are working to improve the lives of young black men.

Akers spoke to WKYT from California: "President Obama came. He was here. He was so encouraging to all of us who were working in this field and so we could have the opportunity to bring him to Lexington if we were an MBK city."

Akins' BMW Academy is in its 14th year. It currently helps more than 350 students in Fayette, Scott and Woodford Counties.

Akins believes with help from MBK, the academy could grow fast.

"They really did a big emphasis on mentorship, so I'm gonna work on something with men in our community, that they can serve as mentors in all four of our sites," said Akers.

If Lexington were to become an MBK city, Akins says they could tap into even more funding to help the academy. President Obama, she says, would likely make a visit to the city too. Akins plans on working on that application when she returns to Kentucky.

