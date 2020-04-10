Lexington parade honors healthcare workers, first responders

Health care workers and first responders are making tremendous sacrifices to save lives during this pandemic.

Multiple vehicles came out to cheer on Lexington healthcare workers and first responders. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

Their heroic efforts have inspired a lot of people. One man, in particular, wanted to do something special as a way to say thank you.

Rich McDonald, of Gooch Construction – a company that does construction work for the University of Kentucky – organized a parade on Friday.

McDonald said after watching the news day in and day out, he wanted to do something special for UK health workers, as well as local police, fire, and EMS.

He reached out to UK police with the idea and one phone call led to the next until a parade was born.

“As you can see, I’ve got a pretty good turnout,” says McDonald. “It just started blowing up after that. I’m amazed. These people in these hospitals all they do is care for people 12 hours a day. What can we do to give back?”

Over 30 police and construction vehicles lined up at Kroger Field then headed down South Limestone. McDonald says this goes out to every front line worker at UK Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital, and Shriners Hospital for Children.

Gooch Construction is taking their appreciation one step further by giving $2,000 to a frontline worker who has gone above and beyond.

If you know of a health worker or first responder who has made extraordinary strides in the fight against COVID-19, Gooch construction is asking that you nominate the person by visiting their website.