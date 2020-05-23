Lexington park visitors practice social distancing during the holiday weekend

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to keep CDC guidelines in mind during the holiday weekend, even though some restrictions have been eased.

People in Lexington were able to practice social distancing at the city’s parks, which recently reopened. (WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Jacobson Park is proving to be a popular spot with plenty of space for social distancing, approved non-contact activities, and even a park for some furry friends.

Abby Schueler was excited to take her dog there for the day. “It’s really a relief to be able to take him instead of having to resort to your backyard and being cramped in your own little space.”

Visitors made sure they were following CDC guidelines.

Ellyn Jones and her son Archer went kayaking with her parents. “We are maintaining our social distancing. It’s a very wide range of space. And there’s ducks. Archer loves to see the ducks.”

Lexington Parks and Recreation is also helping people enjoy the day, while staying safe at the same time. People can bring their own equipment, but they can also rent paddle boats and life jackets, which are sanitized after each use. The park’s playground is closed, and signs in the area remind people to practice social distancing. They also remind people that a crowded park could lead to a closed park.

Avril De La Llana was excited to get outside with her family. “It’s like one of those things where you take something for granted until you take it away. Now that we’re forced to stay inside, I think being allowed to go outdoors has been definitely something that people have appreciated more.”

As visitors enjoy the beautiful day, they’re urging others to follow guidelines too, so they can continue visiting the city’s parks. De La Llana put out a plea to others: “Wear masks, social distance, please wash your hands, keep being clean!”

Some park programs and facilities have been closed due to restrictions. Take a look at what's open.