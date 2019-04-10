Lexington pastor killed in crash impacted 'everybody he encountered'

He's being called a pioneer of gospel music in central Kentucky.

Rev. Arlester Washington, 81, died Tuesday after a car crash.

"Everybody he encountered, he impacted them in some way whether it be a relationship with God or something they learned in a musical aspect," said his son, Artae Washington.

It was more than 20 years ago that Rev. Washington founded Now Faith Worship Center and Anointed Central Kentucky Mass Choir in Lexington.

His son said music was always a passion of his.

"Growing up in church. he was around music," Washington said. "[He] traveled all over this side of the country from Chicago to Milwaukee to Philadephia then even to down South regions to Mississippi and all of that ... stories after stories of his experiences of being on the road and doing ministry for the Lord."

Washington said his dad was the kind of person where "what you see is what you get." He never changed whether he was in church or the grocery store.

"He believed very strongly in his salvation and his relationship with God," Washington said. "He was very stern and strict on that, but at the same time very loving."

That love felt by many people across the country. Now, it is their mission to keep his legacy alive.

"Don't stop Now Faith Worship Center. Don't stop CKMC. Push harder and carry on his legacy. Don't let his legacy die," said Washington.

Flowers or donations in Rev. Washington's honor can be sent to Now Faith Worship Center at 1112 Faith St, Lexington, KY 40505.