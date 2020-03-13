Lexington pastor prepares for "drive-in" church service

The CDC says to avoid large crowds during the COVID-19 outbreak. One church in the area is determined to continue giving services to a large audience... while keeping social distancing in mind.

A time has come where the corona virus outbreak is starting to affect everyday life. Pastor Hyder thought he might have to cancel David's Fork Baptist church services.

"We have quite a few senior adults here and I already was getting a few phone calls of their concern, that they probably would not be attending services," says Hyder.

An idea came to him… a drive-in church service.

"All our members will stay in the car and will be able to hear on the radio," says Hyder.

The service is going to take place in the parking lot of David's Fork Baptist, but Hyder says people are excited, and they might end up needing more space.

“I met with security people and talking about maybe an overflow that we might need simply because of the cars that might come, and I really hope that it's that way, I hope we have a great crowd," says Hyder.

Hyder knows the outbreak may be a time of stress.

"We've always seen an influx of people coming to church when there are times of trouble, situations like this," he adds.

On Sunday Hyder has one goal…

"We still have ways that we can spread the word of God, but not spread the virus," says Hyder.

Hopefully helping everyone see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Hyder says he will be preaching about the church. He says it's not about the building. It's about the people.

The service is at David's Fork Baptist on 11am Sunday, March 15th.