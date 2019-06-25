Lexington pet store says man put stolen lovebird in his pocket

Updated: Tue 10:36 AM, Jun 25, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Managers of a local pet store are turning to social media following an alleged theft of a bird.

The alleged suspect in the theft of bird from Most Valuable Pets in Lexington.

Most Valuable Pets posted a surveillance picture and videos of the alleged suspect on its Facebook page.

Managers said the man first paid for a parakeet using a fake address, phone number, and name.

The store then alleges the man grabbed a baby lovebird from its cage and placed it in his pocket before leaving the store.

Lexington police are also investigating the alleged theft.

 
