Lexington pet store says man put stolen lovebird in his pocket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Managers of a local pet store are turning to social media following an alleged theft of a bird.
The alleged suspect in the theft of bird from Most Valuable Pets in Lexington.
Most Valuable Pets posted a surveillance picture and videos of the alleged suspect on its Facebook page.
Managers said the man first paid for a parakeet using a fake address, phone number, and name.
The store then alleges the man grabbed a baby lovebird from its cage and placed it in his pocket before leaving the store.
Lexington police are also investigating the alleged theft.