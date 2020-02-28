Lexington pharmacy sees surge in demand for masks

Concern over the coronavirus is also impacting businesses in the Commonwealth.

One local pharmacy tells us they're seeing an increase in demand for masks because of the coronavirus. (WKYT)

One local pharmacy tells us they're seeing an increase in demand for masks because of the virus.

The numbers from the coronavirus outbreak seem daunting, with more than 82,000 confirmed cases around the world.

While there are only roughly 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, people are still on edge and doing what that can to protect themselves.

In Lexington, places like the Pharmacy Shop have been inundated with calls and visits from people looking for masks.

"We ordered all we could get, which were 104 masks, and they were gone as soon as people found out we had them," owner Clarence Sullivan said. "People were buying 10 or 12 at a time if they could."

Sullivan also tells us that he looked into ordering more masks, but as of now, he isn't able to get any new ones in his store.

Sullivan says many customers he had come in to buy masks were either traveling to other states or even sending them back to family and friends in China.