Lexington physician assistant released after spending nearly a month fighting COVID-19

With nearly 4000 cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the good news is that more than 1300 people have recovered from COVID-19.

That includes a Lexington physician assistant who received a surprise welcome home Friday night from family and friends who are thankful she is out of the hospital.

They came, signs in hand all waiting to celebrate!

"We are excited to be here and welcome her home, we've all been praying for her the last twenty plus days," said Lisa Coke.

Friends and family of Sheila Thornsberry have every right to mark this incredible moment.

The Lexington wife and mother was taken to the emergency room on April 1st and was just released Friday after having spent nearly the entire time in the ICU fighting COVID-19 and on a ventilator up until Sunday.

Thornsberry, surrounded by her care team, exited the hospital to the song, "Stand By You," by Rachel Platten. The song reflects her heartfelt feelings about recovering in the ICU. You can watch the video from Baptist Health Lexington above.

The team helped Thornsberry FaceTime with her husband Ron and her two children, who are both UK students.

Still, the wait for her family was agonizing on her family.

"This was really tough, being away from her for so long and knowing what all she's gone through and couldn't be there to help, said Rhonda Gayheart, sister.

But on Friday night, that all changed when friends and family could gather at Athens Chilesburg Elementary to welcome Sheila home the only way they knew how, a surprise socially distanced parking lot party.

It was no surprise to her friends that so many showed up.

"It's been amazing, since she has been in the hospital we have had prayer chains going," said Coke.

And then it was time, the guest of honor being driven by with honking and cheering, getting to feel the love of so many that have been praying for her this last month.

"This is great, heartwarming, it truly means a lot she's has so much support through all of this," said Gayheart.