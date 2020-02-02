Lexington pizzeria faces busy day for Super bowl Sunday

A lot of stores closed their doors Sunday evening so employees could enjoy the Super Bowl, but for one Lexington pizzeria, Super Bowl Sunday means a surge in business.

"We get big game crowds here so we're hoping to thrive on the inside but we're seeing a lot of carry outs too," said Felecia Johnson, an owner of Apollo Pizza and Beer Emporium.

She said all four locations of the restaurant are fully staffed, with people on call for Super Bowl Sunday.

Through the kitchen doors, employees tossed pizza dough while customers cheered as their team scored a touchdown.

A pizza large enough to feed a party was a big hit with customers.

"We're going with a 20 inch," said Elijah Holcomb. "It's called the Carnivore. It's meat lovers, it's got sausage, bacon, ham, you name it."

Johnson says pizza is an inexpensive way to bring people together.

So her team works to make the thin and thick crust pizzas for folks who root for their teams through the ups and downs.