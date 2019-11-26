Lexington police, AAA reminding drivers to stay safe during busy travel weekend

AAA is predicting that more than 55 million travelers will head out this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005.

The safety organization and Lexington police are asking drivers to use extra caution while driving over the holiday weekend, not only for themselves but also for people working along the roads.

It's part of the "Slow Down, Move Over" program.

"This is a wonderful time to remind people to slow down and not to be distracted, and to move over and if they see people working alongside the road," said Lori Weaver-Hawkins with AAA Blue Grass.

Both state and Lexington police say they'll have more cruisers out on the roads to look for impaired drivers and distracted drivers.

"Collisions happen because somebody did or didn’t do something that they were supposed to do. And you cannot avoid a collision if you are not paying attention," said Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy.

AAA roadside assistance workers say drivers getting over and giving them a lane to work with keeps everyone safer and helps them work quickly.