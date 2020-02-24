Lexington police: Man found shot in the leg

Lexington police are investigating a shooting.

Officers were called out to the Charles Avenue and Oak Street area just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When police got to the scene, they say they found a man with a minor gunshot wound to his leg.

The man told police he was walking on Oak Street when someone in an unknown car fired shots at him.

Police say bullets also hit an unoccupied car.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any information about a suspect.