Police: Man injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington Police say a man is in the hospital after investigators say a group of teenagers tried to rob him Thursday night.

Police say the male victim was walking on East Sixth Street and Elm Tree Lane when he was approached by a group of male teenagers.

Police say the teenagers asked the victim for money. When the victim said he didn't have any money the teenagers pushed him to the ground and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, no one is in custody.