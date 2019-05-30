Lexington police: Two men shot on Waxwing Way

Lexington police say a shooting sent two men to the hospital Thursday night.

Lexington police investigate a double shooting on Waxwing Way.

Officers were called to the scene on Waxwing Way at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. It's off of Wilson Downing Road and Walden Drive.

Witnesses told police one man was shot. Neighbors took him to the hospital.

Police found a second man while investigating. Officers say an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

They're still working to figure out how this is connected.

Police say the men have serious injuries.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact Lexington police.

An earlier on-air report said the shooting scene was on Waldren Drive near Tates Creek. This story has been corrected and updated to Waxwing Way.