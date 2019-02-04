Lexington police, US Marshals search for man accused of murdering woman

Lexington police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of murdering a woman at a strip club.

Police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for James Ragland, 28. He has a warrant out for his arrest for the murder of 27-year-old Iesha Edwards. Investigators say Edwards was shot and killed outside The Fox Club on Winchester Road Jan. 26.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ragland's suspected accomplice Gaige Phillips who is accused of facilitation to murder. He was captured in Detroit, Michigan. Ragland is also from Detroit and could still be in that area.

Police said the deadly shooting at the nightclub was the result of an altercation inside the club that eventually moved outside.

If you have information on Ragland's whereabouts, you are asked to call Lexington police or the U.S. Marshals.

This story is revised to reflect the status of the two suspect in the case.