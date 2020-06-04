Lexington Police adds another layer of supervision over no-knock warrants

The Lexington Police Department is making changes to a controversial policy at the center of Breonna Taylor's death.

The Lexington Police Department is making changes to a controversial policy at the center of Breonna Taylor's death. (WKYT)

One of the inciting incidents for protests around the nation was the death of Taylor when Louisville police forced their way inside her home using a no-knock warrant.

Thursday, we heard from Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers about the additional steps they’re taking when it comes to those warrants.

Chief Weather told us one of the questions they received in recent days during these protests was about their use of no-knock search warrants. He said, during the past year, they haven’t executed any of those types of search warrants.

He says department policy requires that, prior to applying for a no-knock warrant, that warrant needs to be reviewed by three different levels of supervision. Now, police are making a change to that policy, and there will be a fourth level.

Chief Weathers, or a designated assistant chief, will now also have to approve that warrant before it could be presented to a judge.

"The policy change was to ensure that at the highest levels of the police department if we’re going to use that tactic, or that tactic is being considered, that the decision-makers in the highest part of the police department have input in that," Chief Weathers said.

That policy also states that uniformed officers must continually announce that they are police once they are inside. Louisville police have said they identified themselves, but Taylor’s neighbors said they never heard anything like that the night she was killed.