Lexington police arrest 3 teenagers in Meadowthorpe neighborhood vandalism case

Lexington police have arrested three juveniles accused of a total of 45 cases of vandalism in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood.

Police say the neighborhood was targeted between June 13-16. The juveniles are accused of shooting into cars and home windows with BB guns.

The teenagers were captured after police learned they were shooting BB guns in the Boysenberry Street area. They would later confess to the Meadowthorpe vandalism.

All three are facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.