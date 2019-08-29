Lexington police arrest man accused of firing shots near BCTC Newtown Campus

Lexington police have announced two arrests in connection to gunshots being fired near the Bluegrass Community and Technical College Newtown Campus.

Police say Daquis Sharp, 21, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing and evading police and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Sharp is accused of firing shots around noon Wednesday at the corner of Newtown Pike and Booker Street across the street from the campus. The campus didn't go into lockdown as a result of the gunshots. No one was hit by gunfire, but a pickup was hit at least twice.

Officers found the vehicle Sharp was believed to be in Wednesday afternoon. Sharp was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested. The driver, 22-year-old Deangreco Brown, was also arrested and charged with drug and firearm offenses.

Both were placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.