Lexington police arrest two after tip on abuse leads to investigation, brief chase

Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase across north Lexington.

According to officers, someone at the Motel 6 on Newtown Court reported a tip about a juvenile being held against her will a little after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police responded to the motel, they say a vehicle connected to the investigation drove off of the scene.

A police pursuit followed until officers were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Two men were arrested and are now being questioned in the case. Police have returned to the Motel 6 to continue investigating and looking for evidence.

Officers are expressing their appreciation that someone reached out to them with the tip.

"Without citizen involvement, we hit stonewalls very fast," says Lt. Andrew Daugherty. "So, when you see something that you don't think is right, you should say something."

Police have not released any additional information on the status of the juvenile.

