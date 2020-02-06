Lexington police arrest two men on murder charges in connection with December assault

Two men are facing murder charges in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says 50-year-old William T. Justus and 48-year-old Mervil Spencer, Jr, were arrested Thursday for the death of 59-year-old Michael Coyle.

Police say officers were sent on December 14 to an apartment building on Bayou Court for a disorder with a weapon involving all three men.

At the time of the incident, officers believed Coyle was the aggressor, and he was charged with assault.

Coyle subsequently died in January. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Police say detectives later Justus and Spencer had been the ones who intentionally attacked Coyle and caused his injuries.

The suspects are now being held at Fayette County Detention Center.