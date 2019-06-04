Lexington police asking for help in unsolved double homicide case

Lexington police are continuing to ask for the public's help as an April double homicide case remains open.

Officers found 44-year-old Shannon Goodwin and 28-year-old Heather Grigsby dead inside a vehicle. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Investigators say the deadly shootings took place in the early morning hours of Apr. 26 in the area of Goodloe Street and Race Street in the city's east end.

Weeks later, detectives are hoping a renewed push will give them the tip needed to solve this case.

"If people don't share that info directly with us, we may never get it," Lt. Al Johnson said, "We can't do it on our own."

Johnson describes the scene as rainy and dark. Neighbors called police after hearing multiple gunshots. He believes someone has information that can help them find the suspect or suspects involved because of where the crime happened.

"Typically, when you have a neighborhood that small, and it's that densely populated, word travels on the street," Johnson said. "Sometimes that takes some time, but we think enough time has passed."

Investigators know some with information may be concerned with telling police about someone who committed a violent crime, but they encourage neighborhoods to band together to avoid retaliation.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. You can also text LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).