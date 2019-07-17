Lexington police asking public for photos of area where Melanie Flynn may be buried

Lexington police are asking the public for help in the case of Melanie Flynn's disappearance.

Melanie Flynn disappeared in 1977, but police are searching for new leads in the case.

Police are asking for historic photos of Murphy's Landing in Mercer County along the Kentucky River. This is the area where investigators believe Flynn may be buried after they received new tips.

Flynn was last seen leaving work in 1977. Flynn is the daughter of former State Senator Bobby Flynn.

Police and state troopers were at the scene Tuesday to get a better feel for the ground. They are using some equipment to scan underground as well. K-9s were also at the scene.

Investigators are asking for photos of the are from the 1950s through the 1970s that may show what buildings and other structures that were in the area.

You can send the photos to policepio@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.